Watford vs Crystal Palace Preview: Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Crystal Palace travel to Vicarage Road this Sunday to take on an undefeated Watford side, looking to pick up their third win on the bounce.

Roy Hodgson’s side are coming off the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool, and will be hoping they can reproduce the football they displayed on their opening day victory over newly-promoted Fulham.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Hornet’s outplayed and outclassed Burnley last weekend, scoring three top class goals, and will be hoping their new old school formation can keep producing the goods once again.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Key Battles





James Tomkins & Mamadou Sakho vs Troy Deeney & Andre Gray

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The Crystal Palace defensive duo will have their hands full when coming up against the in-form Watford striking partnership of Andre Gray and club captain Troy Deeney.

The Hornet’s front two, who were both on the score sheet in last weekend’s win over Burnley, will terrorise defences this season with their combination of pace and power.

It will be up to James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho to stop the Hornets duo running riot against the Eagles on Sunday, otherwise it could be a long afternoon for Crystal Palace.

Team News

Watford have no new injury woes, with Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverley and Gerard Deulofeu all still out of injured, whilst Stefano Okaka could feature on the bench for the Hornets upon his injury return.

MB Media/GettyImages

Crystal Palace right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is suspended for one game following his dismissal in the Eagles home defeat by Liverpool last weekend, with Joel Ward set to take his place.

Englishman Connor Wickham is nearing a return after 21 months out with a knee injury, but is unlikely to feature in the match day squad.





Potential Watford Lineup: Foster, Holebas, Cathcart, Kabasele, Janmaat; Pereyra, Capoue, Doucoure, Hughes; Gray, Deeney.





Potential Crystal Palace Lineup: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, van Aanholt; Milivojevic, McArthur, Townsend, Schlupp; Zaha, Benteke

Prediction

Watford have started this season stronger than even Javi Gracia could have hoped, having comfortably won their opening two matches, whilst Crystal Palace have been somewhat unpredictable.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Roy Hodgson will fancy his chances against the Hornets, as Watford have won just two of their last 16 matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.

However, on paper this should be a well-earned three points for Javi Gracia’s side. It might not be pretty, but Watford should rise further up the table after this encounter.





Prediction: Watford 1-0 Crystal Palace