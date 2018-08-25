'What a Shame': Newcastle Fans Not Pleased With Positive Injury Update on Toon Defender

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Newcastle United will be playing Chelsea at home on Sunday and could welcome Javier Manquillo back after the defender suffered an ankle injury last weekend.

Fans, however, don't appear to be too pleased with the news and seem like they would have rathered it if the player didn't return at all this season.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

With updates regarding Manquillo having surfaced on Twitter ahead of the crucial clash with Maurizio Sarri's adventurous Blues, supporters reacted negatively after reading that the Spanish full-back might feature.

Keep scrolling to take in some of the tweets.

"Better than expected" means something totally different on the Tyneside.

They must really not like Manquillo...

Actually a fair shout, given that the Belgian is likely to start his first match of the season.

The Magpies have only taken one point from their first two matches this season and are desperate to kickstart their campaign against the Blues, with matches against Manchester City and Arsenal set to follow.

