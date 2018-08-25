'What a Shame': Newcastle Fans Not Pleased With Positive Injury Update on Toon Defender

Newcastle United will be playing Chelsea at home on Sunday and could welcome Javier Manquillo back after the defender suffered an ankle injury last weekend.

Fans, however, don't appear to be too pleased with the news and seem like they would have rathered it if the player didn't return at all this season.

With updates regarding Manquillo having surfaced on Twitter ahead of the crucial clash with Maurizio Sarri's adventurous Blues, supporters reacted negatively after reading that the Spanish full-back might feature.

Does that mean manquillo is out for the season that would be better than expected — Phil Scott (@philscot290702) August 24, 2018

"Better than expected" means something totally different on the Tyneside.

Better than expected? ...I highly doubt that — LWP. (@LwP1992) August 24, 2018

They must really not like Manquillo...

Not that I wish bad on any #nufc player, but I hope that Manquillo is Injured, if he plays on Sunday he will be destroyed by hazard and others — Chris Cossey (@Cosseycj) August 24, 2018

Actually a fair shout, given that the Belgian is likely to start his first match of the season.

Manquillo not as bad as badly injured as first thought, we're not carrying the luck at the moment eh? — Tommy Mcleod (@TommyMcLeodx) August 25, 2018

Thats a shame re Manquillo — Ben Wing (@BenWing_) August 24, 2018

The Magpies have only taken one point from their first two matches this season and are desperate to kickstart their campaign against the Blues, with matches against Manchester City and Arsenal set to follow.