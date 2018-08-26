Liverpool Reserve Admits Uncertainty Over His Future Following 'Bizarre' Loan Deal for Loris Karius

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet appears to have been officially named as the club's reserve goalkeeper following Loris Karius' loan move to Besiktas. However, he still insisted that his future at the club is uncertain.

Mignolet and Karius have jostled for the starting position in Liverpool's side since the German arrived at the club in 2016. Karius appeared to have won the battle, but a catastrophic display in the Champions League final led Liverpool to bring in Roma's Alisson, and send Karius on a two-year loan deal to Turkey.

Belgian news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws conducted an interview with Mignolet, in which he was asked about his feelings towards his future, now that he appears to have been selected as Alisson's understudy. He responded: “The transfer of Karius doesn't change anything for me. I have always been clear: I want to play.





“Being number two or number three makes little difference. Playing minutes is the most important thing.

“Nobody has said anything to me after the departure of Loris. So I don't know what my future at Liverpool is. We will see what happens this week.”

Mignolet was heavily linked with a move away from the club, with Besiktas believed to be interested in the Belgian, alongside Spanish giants Barcelona. However, Mignolet has remained at Liverpool, but insists he finds it strange that Karius was allowed to leave.

He said: “I find it bizarre that Karius was loaned while I also had options to be loaned. But for some reason that was not possible.

“A goalkeeper who was preferred to me last year may leave on a loan basis. Strange.”





Mignolet began last season as Jurgen Klopp's preferred option, but lost his place in the squad following a string of poor performances. His last Premier League appearance came on New Year's Day, and Mignolet is clearly becoming frustrated at his situation.