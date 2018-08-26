Newcastle United will host Chelsea on Sunday in a Premier League clash.

Chelsea, under new manager Maurizio Sarri, is one of six teams with the maximum of six points through two matches, tied with Liverpool, Manchester City, Watford, Tottenham, and Bournemouth at 2-0-0. Chelsea's second win came last weekend over London rival Arsenal. The two teams were tied at 2-2 for most of the second half before an 81st-minute goal from Marco Alonso secured the win.

Newcastle, meanwhile, is 0-1-1 in the Premier League thus far, securing its first point of the season last weekend at Cardiff.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo

