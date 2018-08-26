How to Watch Newcastle vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Newcastle vs. Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, Aug. 26.

By Emily Caron
August 26, 2018

Newcastle United will host Chelsea on Sunday in a Premier League clash. 

Chelsea, under new manager Maurizio Sarri, is one of six teams with the maximum of six points through two matches, tied with Liverpool, Manchester City, Watford, Tottenham, and Bournemouth at 2-0-0. Chelsea's second win came last weekend over London rival Arsenal. The two teams were tied at 2-2 for most of the second half before an 81st-minute goal from Marco Alonso secured the win. 

Newcastle, meanwhile, is 0-1-1 in the Premier League thus far, securing its first point of the season last weekend at Cardiff.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.  

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

