'Not Too Cool': Jurgen Klopp Reveals Thoughts on Alisson's Cheeky Skill in Win Over Brighton

Jurgen Klopp has described Alisson chip to avoid an onrushing attacker in the second half of Liverpool's 1-0 win against Brighton on Saturday as "not too cool".

The Brazilian has settled well into life at Anfield following his £67m move from AS Roma in the summer, with the goalkeeper yet to concede in the Premier League. However, it's his confidence with the ball at his feet that have got people talking.

Following an underhit backpass from Virgil van Dijk in the second half of Saturday's tie at Anfield, the 25-year-old elected to chip the ball over Anthony Knockaert before laying it off casually.

Alisson receives the ball under pressure.



Chips it over the attacker closing him down.



Simon Mignolet had a heart attack just seeing it happen. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 25, 2018

While the move delighted Liverpool fans in the stadium and on social media, Klopp was not entirely pleased with what he witnessed.

As quoted by The Independent, he said: "That's not too cool for a manager. If it works then it's cool.

"I had a few centre-halves who were able to do things a centre-half should not do, like Mats Hummels [at Borussia Dortmund] constantly doing things which made no sense but he was really good in there."

Just seen Alisson’s chip. He’s obscene, brilliant 🙌🏽 #LIVBHA — Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) August 25, 2018

Klopp's side have made a perfect start to the new season, winning their first three games without conceding a goal, with many tipping the Reds to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

The arrival of Alisson has undoubtedly helped Liverpool in defence, with Klopp more happy with his shot-stopping ability, after he made a crucial save to deny Pascal Gross late on.

He continued, stating: "He has a nice level of confidence, so he uses that. I like the save from the header more than the chip, but the chip was the right thing to do in that situation."

Hoping to continue their fine start to the campaign, Liverpool travel to Leicester next weekend in the early kickoff, in what will be their final round of fixtures before the international break.