PSG Could Make £100m Move for Spurs Star Christian Eriksen After Dane's Contract Talks Stall

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain could make a £100m move for Tottenham maestro Christian Eriksen after the Denmark international's contract talks stalled. 

As reported by the Express, the reigning Ligue 1 champions have been keeping tabs on the former Ajax man's situation in north London, along with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid

Having been rejected by Ivan Rakitic after the Croatian said he was happy at the Camp Nou, the Parisians will turn their attentions elsewhere with Thomas Tuchel keen to make one significant signing before the window closes on Friday. 

Eriksen, who has a £107m buyout clause in his contract at Spurs, has been in talks with the club over fresh terms on his contract that has two years left to run. 

The 26-year-old's talks have hit a bump in the road, however, after he told Tottenham officials that he wants to be on par with the club's top earner Harry Kane

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Dane was the only player in Mauricio Pochettino's team to record double figures for goals and assists last season, racking up 10 for each. 


Should he depart the club with just days remaining of the window, and with Spurs unable to find a replacement given the early closure of the window for English clubs, it would most certainly be a huge blow for Tottenham


This news come just days after the club's grand opening of their new stadium was delayed after some issues arose, as well as weeks after they were the only Premier League side yet to sign a player in the transfer window. 

PSG aren't just interested in one of Pochettino's players. 


Full-back Danny Rose is in the Parisians' sights as they look to strengthen the left side of their defence, although Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis is their first choice. 


Pochettino may lose another member of his first team squad with just days to go of the window, as Fenerbahce sniff around £30m flop Moussa Sissoko. 

