Loris Karius Sends Message to Liverpool Fans on Twitter After Completing Besiktas Move

By 90Min
August 27, 2018

Loris Karius has sent a 'thank you' message to Liverpool fans in the wake of his loan move to Turkish outfit Besiktas.

The German goalkeeper left for said side on a two-year loan deal, with the Reds announcing the switch on Saturday - and an Anfield return is unlikely as, per reports, Besiktas will be obligated to buy him outright as long as he meets certain criteria.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Karius had jumped Simon Mignolet in the pecking order last season but his Champions League final display ultimately led to the Reds' purchasing of Brazilian stopper Alisson over the summer. 

He is now set for a spell in Turkey and seems to be quite happy with the move, having thanked supporters of both Besiktas and Liverpool after sewing up his deal.

"Proud to be part of the famous @besiktas family now," the 25-year-old posted to Twitter on Sunday. "Your welcome at the airport yesterday was simply overwhelming! I will give it my all to win with Beşiktaş.

"A big Thank You goes out to all of the Liverpool fans for the support until now – you indeed never let me walk alone."

YASIN AKGUL/GettyImages

This is quite the gesture from Karius, given the abuse he was handed by a large section of Liverpool fans following his costly errors against Real Madrid in May's final. And it's great to see that he isn't being bitter over it.

