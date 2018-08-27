Michael Keane Set for Return in 3-4 Weeks After Fracturing Skull in Bournemouth Draw

By 90Min
August 27, 2018

Everton defender Michael Keane is set to be back in action in just four weeks after suffering a hairline fracture of the skull during the weekend's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Keane, who had scored Everton's second goal of the game at the Vitality Stadium, was stretchered from the field from stoppage time in a neck brace and requiring oxygen after a clash of heads with teammate Idrissa Gueye, before spending the night at a local hospital.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Everton have since confirmed that there were 'no other complications' of the result of the collision and that Keane will be able to resume full training after three or four weeks without 'head contact'.

Give the level of initial concern, the player himself took to Instagram to allay fears about the seriousness of the problem and express gratitude for message of support.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and support. I'm okay but suffered a small hairline fracture of the skull which will heal itself and means I won't be able to have any head contact for 3-4 weeks," he explained alongside a picture of him celebrating his goal. "I will be back with my team and back on the pitch as soon as I can after that."

Keane added, "I also want to say a huge thank you to the medical staff at Everton and Bournemouth as well as all those at Poole Hospital for their excellent treatment and care. I was so happy to get my first Premier League goal for Everton. I'm just gutted we didn't take the three points, but we keep our unbeaten start going."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

It was just earlier this year that former Tottenham and Hull midfielder Ryan Mason was forced to retire from professional football after being advised against a return to playing following a fractured skull suffered during an FA Cup tie January 2017.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)