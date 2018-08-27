Michael Keane Set for Return in 3-4 Weeks After Fracturing Skull in Bournemouth Draw

Everton defender Michael Keane is set to be back in action in just four weeks after suffering a hairline fracture of the skull during the weekend's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Keane, who had scored Everton's second goal of the game at the Vitality Stadium, was stretchered from the field from stoppage time in a neck brace and requiring oxygen after a clash of heads with teammate Idrissa Gueye, before spending the night at a local hospital.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Everton have since confirmed that there were 'no other complications' of the result of the collision and that Keane will be able to resume full training after three or four weeks without 'head contact'.

Give the level of initial concern, the player himself took to Instagram to allay fears about the seriousness of the problem and express gratitude for message of support.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and support. I'm okay but suffered a small hairline fracture of the skull which will heal itself and means I won't be able to have any head contact for 3-4 weeks," he explained alongside a picture of him celebrating his goal. "I will be back with my team and back on the pitch as soon as I can after that."

Keane added, "I also want to say a huge thank you to the medical staff at Everton and Bournemouth as well as all those at Poole Hospital for their excellent treatment and care. I was so happy to get my first Premier League goal for Everton. I'm just gutted we didn't take the three points, but we keep our unbeaten start going."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

It was just earlier this year that former Tottenham and Hull midfielder Ryan Mason was forced to retire from professional football after being advised against a return to playing following a fractured skull suffered during an FA Cup tie January 2017.