Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Looking to Sign Newcastle Winger Before Friday's Transfer Deadline

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is reportedly targeting Newcastle's Rolando Aarons, whom he's looking to join to his side ahead of Friday's Scottish transfer deadline.

The winger, who spent last season on loan in Italy with Hellas Verona, is behind the likes of Kenedy, Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy and Christian Atsu in the pecking order at Newcastle, and Rafa Benitez is open to letting him leave on loan again.

Mirror- City, Rangers and AEK Athens want Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons on loan. We tried to sign him in January #hcafc — Hull Transfers (@HullTransfers) August 27, 2018

According to a report in the Mirror, Gerrard is looking to get the 22-year-old on Rangers' books, but he's also facing competition from Hull City and AEK Athens.

The Liverpool legend has already overseen 12 transfers this summer, with Kyle Lafferty the most recent, but he's still thought to be keen on snatching Aarons up before Friday's deadline, given the season-ending injury suffered by Jamie Murphy last week.

He is also reportedly interested in signing free agent Gareth McAuley for defensive cover, while Bournemouth's Jack Simpson and Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall are also understood to be targets for the former Liverpool captain.

Aarons joined the Magpies six years ago after being released from his hometown club Bristol City, and has come up through the ranks to make 27 appearances for the side. He made 11 outings for Verona last season and appears very likely to head out on loan again this year.

Gerrard, meanwhile, is preparing his Rangers team for the second leg of their Europa League Play-Off match against FC Ufa on Thursday. The Ibrox outfit will head into the match with a slim 1-0 advantage on aggregate thanks to Connor Goldson's 41st-minute strike in the first leg.