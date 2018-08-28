Arsenal Fans React to Cryptic Tweet From Aaron Ramsey's Representatives as Contract Saga Continues

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

The contract saga involving Aaron Ramsey seems to be dragging on forever and Arsenal fans are unsurprisingly trying to hunt down any snippet of news they can surrounding the matter.

The 27-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2018/19 season and there has been no official word over whether he is going to sign an extension or not. The Welshman has become indispensable in recent years for the Gunners and losing him on a free would prove nothing short of disastrous.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has already suggested that he is desperate for Ramsey to remain in north London for the foreseeable future, indicating that the Welshman is the only one stopping a new contract from being signed immediately.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, a cryptic tweet from Ramsey's agency Avid Sports & Entertainment Group has sent some Arsenal fans into meltdown, with many declaring that it can only mean one thing - Ramsey's new contract is just around the corner.


This is in spite of the fact that the Tweet doesn't actually reveal anything and simply reads 'Hoping for some big news today!'. None the less, Arsenal fans everywhere immediately lost their minds.

However, not all fans were full of eager optimism and some treated the tweet with an air of pessimism. In some cases, some passive aggressive threats were thrown at the agency after they had previously toyed with Arsenal fans on too many occasions before.

There are a few days left in the European transfer window and although a permanent move away from Arsenal seems highly unlikely, until Ramsey puts pen to paper it is entirely possible.

Arsenal fans will be praying that this whole contract saga ends up having a positive outcome for all parties involved.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)