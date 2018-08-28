Arsenal Fans React to Cryptic Tweet From Aaron Ramsey's Representatives as Contract Saga Continues

The contract saga involving Aaron Ramsey seems to be dragging on forever and Arsenal fans are unsurprisingly trying to hunt down any snippet of news they can surrounding the matter.

The 27-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2018/19 season and there has been no official word over whether he is going to sign an extension or not. The Welshman has become indispensable in recent years for the Gunners and losing him on a free would prove nothing short of disastrous.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has already suggested that he is desperate for Ramsey to remain in north London for the foreseeable future, indicating that the Welshman is the only one stopping a new contract from being signed immediately.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, a cryptic tweet from Ramsey's agency Avid Sports & Entertainment Group has sent some Arsenal fans into meltdown, with many declaring that it can only mean one thing - Ramsey's new contract is just around the corner.





This is in spite of the fact that the Tweet doesn't actually reveal anything and simply reads 'Hoping for some big news today!'. None the less, Arsenal fans everywhere immediately lost their minds.

Hoping for some big news today! #AvidSports — Avid Sports & Entertainment Group (@avid_se) August 28, 2018

Ramsey signing — Arsegunnar (@Angel_lover0423) August 28, 2018

Ramsey's contract please 🙏 — Matthew McNamara (@mattmcnamara20) August 28, 2018

Please be Aaron signing a new contract! 🙏🙏 — Charlotte Jones (@charlottejones0) August 28, 2018

However, not all fans were full of eager optimism and some treated the tweet with an air of pessimism. In some cases, some passive aggressive threats were thrown at the agency after they had previously toyed with Arsenal fans on too many occasions before.

Better be Aaron Ramsey's contract mate. You've played on Arsenal fans minds more than enough. Today better be the day. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) August 28, 2018

If its not a contract announcement im reporting you for disturbing the peace on arsenal twitter @avid_se — GOONERJ4949 (@goonerj4949) August 28, 2018

If your full blown trolling us I'm done — Preciana Brown (@PrecianaBrown) August 28, 2018

There are a few days left in the European transfer window and although a permanent move away from Arsenal seems highly unlikely, until Ramsey puts pen to paper it is entirely possible.

Arsenal fans will be praying that this whole contract saga ends up having a positive outcome for all parties involved.