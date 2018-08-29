Leicester Striker Blames Injuries & Changes for Stagnation as He Seeks Fresh Start in Turkey

Islam Slimani is hoping to get his career back on the right track during a season-long loan spell at Fenerbahce, having struggled since joining Leicester in 2016.

Slimani joined the Foxes after their incredible title-winning campaign and got his career in England off to a good start, scoring twice against Burnley on his Premier League debut and netting the only goal in the famous Champions League victory over Porto.

However, his goals dried up as Leicester's fortunes took a serious nosedive, and by the turn of the year he had just five league goals to his name.

Islam Slimani will wear the number 31 shirt with Fenerbahce. pic.twitter.com/yNC7ZJaEXY — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) August 16, 2018

He returned injured from the Africa Cup of Nations and only managed to find the net twice more before the end of the campaign. Claudio Ranieri, who had signed the Algerian, was sacked in February.

Slimani claims that this upheaval was a major reason for his struggles.

"I wasn’t lacking the trust of my managers," Slimani told Algerian publication DZ Foot. "After all, it’s Claudio Ranieri who signed me. It’s not his fault.

"With him, I started, I scored, I was the best forward in the team, but it’s after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations that everything changed, when I got injured.

"I was out for two months, and Leicester changed manager. Then there were more changes, and that’s why I didn’t play much in England."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Slimani spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle but made only four appearances. He failed to score and was given a three-match suspension for an incident against West Brom.

The 30-year-old hopes to rediscover his shooting boots in Turkey, but has so far failed to score in either of his first two games for Fenerbahce.