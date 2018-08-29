'Liability': West Ham Fans React to Defender's Goal Scoring Performance Against AFC Wimbledon

It has been a tough start to the season for big spending West Ham under the new management of Manuel Pellegrini, with shaky defensive performances characterising a disappointing opening to their campaign, and no player has come in for more individual criticism than Angelo Ogbonna.

The Italian defender has been at the heart of the Hammers’ defensive struggles in the early stages of the season and has come under individual pressure and poor assessment for his performances, particularly for his role in his side’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on matchday two of the Premier League.

Ogbonna was subsequently dropped for the following league outing away to Arsenal but was recalled to the team following his side’s 3-1 defeat at the Emirates for the midweek trip to AFC Wimbledon. Despite an improved performance, fans were still not impressed with what they saw from the defender.

The centre half even managed to score the decisive goal which gave West Ham the lead in the match. After fellow defender Issa Diop had equalised for the Hammers, the Italian struck to put his side ahead on the 83rd minute in what finished as a 3-1 success for Pellegrini’s side.

Second-half goals from Diop, Ogbonna and Chicha send us through to the third round of the @Carabao_Cup! #AFCWWHU #COYI pic.twitter.com/lD4GJQRh9a — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) August 28, 2018

Ogbonna’s goal effectively won the tie for West Ham, as Javier Hernandez wrapped things up late on to seal the win and a place in the third round for the Hammers.

Despite his contributions, West Ham fans remained unimpressed with the 30-year-old’s performance against the League One side, as his goal scoring efforts were not enough to mask what was deemed to be a poor defensive showing once more from the Italian. Here is a selection of Hammers’ fans’ responses to Ogbonna’s performance against Wimbledon: