Liverpool Captain James Milner Fails to Rule Out Joining Scottish Giants in the Future

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has revealed that he would be open to joining either Celtic or Rangers in the near future, creating a possible reunion with either Brendan Rodgers or Steven Gerrard.

Milner has spent the last three years at Anfield, making over 130 appearances for the Reds across all competitions as they went on to reach the Champions League final last season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Milner has captained Liverpool during their opening three matches this season, and the 32-year-old has become an indispensable part of their squad, but the midfielder has admitted he could be tempted by a move to Glasgow later in his career.

"I would never say never. You never know what is going to happen," Milner told the Scotland Herald ahead of Sunday's Old Firm Derby. 

"They are always good games to watch anyway, but there is a bit of added spice this time with the two managers (Rodgers and Gerrard) going up against each other and their history.

"I don’t have experience of Scottish football myself, but I have seen the players who have come down from Scotland over the years and know players who are playing in Scotland now. I think you can see how many good players there are."

Former Liverpool manager Rodgers has enjoyed tremendous success since moving to Celtic Park in 2016, winning six major honours. Club icon Gerrard, meanwhile, remains undefeated in his 11 games in charge at Ibrox after taking over in the summer.

