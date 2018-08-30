Carabao Cup 3rd Round Draw: Liverpool Face Chelsea at Anfield While Spurs Set for Clash With Watford

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

With the second round of England's Carabao Cup coming to a close this week, the Premier League's big boys have entered the competition for its third round.

The top flight have already seen teams booted out, with Huddersfield Town losing to Stoke City and Cardiff City going out courtesy of Norwich City. And it will be quite the intrigue moving forward as the likes of last season's champions Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Burnley are poised for an entrance, with the draw for the next round having taken place on Thursday night.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

There are still a few lower league sides remaining in the competition looking to cut off a big scalp in the next round, and Nottingham Forest already dumped Newcastle United out rather convincingly on Wednesday night, beating them 3-1.

The League Cup has so far proven to be a magical affair, providing Stoke's Saido Berahino with a platform to break his 913-day goal drought, so we can expect some thrills.

Meanwhile, City, who also captured the Premier League crown at the end of last season, have been drawn against Oxford United in an away fixture, while Champions League finalists Liverpool will face Chelsea at Anfield in the third round's biggest fixture.

FULL DRAW

West Brom v. Crystal Palace


Arsenal v. Brentford


Burton Albion v Burnley


Wycombe v. Norwich 


Oxford United v. Manchester City


West Ham v. Macclesfield


Millwall v. Fulham


Liverpool v. Chelsea


Bournemouth v. Blackburn


Preston v. Middlesbrough


Wolves v. Leicester City


Spurs v. Watford


Blackpool v. QPR


Everton v. Southampton


Manchester United v. Derby County


Nottingham Forest v. Stoke City

The competition has been made more interesting this year as extra time for drawn matches will be a thing of the past. Teams will head straight to penalties if they cannot be separated in regulation and the spot-kick format will return to the traditional ABAB system instead of the modified ABBA used last season.

The third round of the Carabao Cup will be played in the week commencing September 24.

