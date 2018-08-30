Former Sunderland Midfielder Andy Reid Critical of Newcastle Forward's Display in Recent Cup Defeat

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Former Sunderland midfielder Andy Reid was heavily critical of Newcastle's Ayoze Perez for his protests after being denied a late penalty in their Carabo Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies exited the cup at the second round stage to the Championship side for a second successive season, losing 3-1 at the City Ground as many of Rafael Benitez's first team players failed to perform.

Despite losing the game, Perez thought he should've had a penalty in added time with the score at 2-1, as the Spaniard fervently remonstrated with the officials both during and after the game, although Reid suggested he should've shown that same passion in his performance.

Speaking post-match on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: "Yeah it was a penalty. But I'm thinking if Perez put that much intensity into the game, in what he's putting into to complain to the referee, then maybe they would have done a little bit better in the game.

"It was disappointing all round and they don't deserve anything from the game. All over the pitch they were second best. They got out-worked, out-fought, and they got what they deserved out of the game which is nothing."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 25-year-old starred for the north east side last season, as his eight goals and four assists helped the club to a tenth-placed finish in the Premier League, although both he and the club have struggled at the beginning of this campaign.

Newcastle are without a win in any of their four games this season as they prepare for upcoming league match against Manchester City on Saturday. 

