Michel Platini Admits He Doesn't Understand Cristiano Ronaldo's Transfer to Juventus

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has said that he 'does not understand' Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus, citing the transfer as 'odd'.

Speaking to L'equipe, the France legend revealed his confusion at the decision for a 33-year-old Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid in search of a new challenge.

Platini said: "I think it's odd that at 33 years of age he's left 'his' Real Madrid, with who he has won three Champions Leagues in a row, to try a new adventure.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"When I was 32 lots of teams wanted me, but I retired because I was tired."

The Portuguese international's £100m move to Turin came as a shock to many who felt that Real Madrid's all-time record goalscorer would see out his illustrious career in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo hinted at a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu after helping Los Blancos to a third successive Champions League success, although few expected the move to actually materialise.

🗣Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic:



“Paulo Dybala and I used to have free-kick competitions, now Cristiano Ronaldo has been added and he kicks them very well."



Name a team with better free-kick takers than Juventus at the moment....🔥 pic.twitter.com/geHONCC9YT — TeamFA (@TeamFA) August 29, 2018

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed that the Italian giants were the only club in for him during the summer, although Platini is still confused at the manner in which the big money move went through, adding: "I can't understand the move.

"I do not know if Juventus has contacted him or if it was (Jorge) Mendes who offered him, I cannot understand this operation."

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Ronaldo is yet to open his goalscoring account with the Old Lady despite making two Serie A appearances already.

He will find out on Thursday who his new side's Champions League group stage opponents will be, with the chance to help them to a first success in the competition since 1996.

In other news, Ronaldo looks to be setting roots in Turin after his son teamed up with Juve's Under-9 side alongside Andrea Barzagli's son.