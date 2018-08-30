Middlesbrough Bring in Southampton Youngster Sam McQueen on Season Loan to Help With Promotion Push

With Middlesbrough hoping for a return of the Premier League glory days, manager Tony Pulis has enlisted the help of left sided player, Sam McQueen.

A product of Southampton's successful academy, the utility full back is capable of operating further forward and will add needed depth to Boro.

BREAKING: Boro have signed Southampton left-back Sam McQueen on a season-long loan deal.



(📸 via @Boro) pic.twitter.com/oyFps0uR16 — EverythingMFC (@EverythingMFC) August 30, 2018

Middlesbrough's official website reports the deal as a season long loan, and are excited about the recruitment of an England under-21 international.

With over 50 appearances for the south coast side, McQueen has played in both the Premier, and Europa League.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

With two other loan deals this season — Jordan Hugill and the returning Mo Besic — the north east club have brought in some experienced top division talent, and have their fingers crossed that they can help achieve supporters dreams.

Many fans are unfamiliar with McQueen's skill set, but are willing to give him a go due to the fact he has come through such a prestigious youth set up.

Think the signing of Sam McQueen could be a good one. I don’t know much about the lad but I know Southampton have a belter of an academy. If he’s as good as the others who have come through from there then it could be a masterstroke. George needs the competition #boro — LeeWharfe (@wharfie96552) August 30, 2018

Currently sitting 2nd in the Championship after a perfect start, Middlesbrough are yet to concede a goal. Whether Pulis has ideas to start McQueen further up the pitch is to been seen, but at this current juncture, he may have a hard time breaking through defensively.