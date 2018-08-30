Middlesbrough Bring in Southampton Youngster Sam McQueen on Season Loan to Help With Promotion Push

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

With Middlesbrough hoping for a return of the Premier League glory days, manager Tony Pulis has enlisted the help of left sided player, Sam McQueen.

A product of Southampton's successful academy, the utility full back is capable of operating further forward and will add needed depth to Boro. 

Middlesbrough's official website reports the deal as a season long loan, and are excited about the recruitment of an England under-21 international.

With over 50 appearances for the south coast side, McQueen has played in both the Premier, and Europa League. 

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

With two other loan deals this season — Jordan Hugill and the returning Mo Besic — the north east club have brought in some experienced top division talent, and have their fingers crossed that they can help achieve supporters dreams. 

Many fans are unfamiliar with McQueen's skill set, but are willing to give him a go due to the fact he has come through such a prestigious youth set up.

Currently sitting 2nd in the Championship after a perfect start, Middlesbrough are yet to concede a goal. Whether Pulis has ideas to start McQueen further up the pitch is to been seen, but at this current juncture, he may have a hard time breaking through defensively. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)