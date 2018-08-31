Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan Learn Fate in 2018-19 Europa League Group Draw

The 48 teams competing in the Europa League group stage in 2018-19 have discovered their fate.

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

The 48 teams competing in the Europa League group stage in 2018/19 have discovered their fate after the draw was made by UEFA officials and special guests in Monaco on Friday.

Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan were among the biggest names, while the likes of Bayer Lerverkusen, 2008 winners Zenit St Petersburg, Lazio, Olympiacos, 2018 finalists Marseille and others will all have their eye on the trophy and the Champions League place on offer.

Having been knocked out in the semifinals by eventual winners Atletico Madrid last season, Arsenal are to face Sporting CP, Azerbaijan's Qarabag and Vorskla from Ukraine in their group that will involve some heavy midweek travelling.

Chelsea, who haven't played in the competition since lifting the trophy in 2013, must get the better of Greek side PAOK, Belarusian champions BATE Borisov and Hungarian outfit Vidi if they are to progress to the knockout rounds.

For Milan, the challenge is posed by Olympiacos, Real Betis, and Luxembourg's Dudelange.

Scottish champions Celtic were drawn in Group B alongside two clubs owned by energy drink giant Red Bull - RB Salzburg, who reached the semi finals last season, and RB Leipzig. Perennial Norwegian champions Rosenborg make up that tough group.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers also have a very challenging group with Villarreal, Rapid Vienna and Spartak Moscow standing in their way.

2018/19 UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw in Full:

Group A Bayer Leverkusen, Ludogorets Razgrad, Zurich, AEK Larnaca
Group B RB Salzburg, Celtic, RB Leipzig, Rosenborg
Group C Zenit St Petersburg, Copenhagen, Bordeaux, Slavia Prague
Group D Anderlecht, Fenerbahce, Dinamo Zagreb, Spartak Trnava
Group E Arsenal, Sporting CP, Qarabag, Vorskla
Group F Olympiacos, AC Milan, Real Betis, Dudelange
Group G Villarreal, Rapid Vienna, Spartak Moscow, Rangers
Group H Lazio, Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt, Apollon Limassol
Group I Besiktas, Genk, Malmo, Sarpsborg
Group J Sevilla, Krasnodar, Standard Liege, Akhisarspor
Group K Dynamo Kyiv, Astana, Rennes, Jablonec
Group L Chelsea, PAOK, BATE Borisov, Vidi

The group stage will begin with matchday one on Thursday, September 20. Games with be played throughout October and November, with matchday six on Thursday, December 13.

The final of this year's competition will take place on Wednesday, May 29, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

