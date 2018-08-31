Everton vs Huddersfield Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Everton are set to host Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees are so far unbeaten after their first three matches in the Premier League but they will be looking to bounce back after letting a two-goal lead slip against Bournemouth last Saturday.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Huddersfield on the other hand are yet to pick up a win from their opening three encounters, mustering a single point during a drab goalless draw against fellow relegation candidates Cardiff last Saturday. David Wagner will need to start inspiring his side to some unlikely victories if they are to avoid slipping behind their direct rivals.

Here's everything you need to know about this one.

Classic Encounter





Due to the fact that Huddersfield have spent the vast majority of their recent history languishing in the lower leagues, these two sides haven't had the pleasure of facing off against each other too often.

They did feature against each other in the League Cup in 2010 and it proved to be an absolute rout at Goddison Park.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Everton ran out 5-1 winners over the Terriers who, at the time, were a League One outfit. Goals from Marouane Fellaini, Jack Rodwell, Jermaine Beckford, Louis Saha and Leon Osman confirmed the victory, despite a Johnny Heitinga own goal providing some hope for the visitors.





If anything, the result merely highlights just how far Huddersfield have come over the past decade.

Key Battle





Kurt Zouma vs. Steve Mounie





After a relatively unsuccessful loan spell at Stoke, Kurt Zouma was brought in to provide some more quality at the back for Everton. Last season the Toffees looked shaky at the back and it is believed that Everton will eventually favour a centre-back partnership of Zouma and fellow new signing Yerry Mina.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Frenchman is likely to get his first start on Saturday following Michael Keane's unfortunate injury against Bournemouth and it will provide a chance for him to cement a place in the starting lineup going forward.

He'll have to contend with Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie, who has proved that he can be more than a handful for defenders in the past. He was the side's top scorer last season and they will need him to start bagging some goals if they are to start moving up the table.

Team News





Despite making a whole host of new signings in the summer transfer window, Everton are slightly thin in the ground when it comes to first team options.

Richarlison and Phil Jagielka will both be absent through suspension whilst Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Bernard, Andre Gomes, Ademola Lookman and Idrissa Gueye are all set to miss out through injury.

John Early/GettyImages

Huddersfield will be without club captain Jonathan Hogg after his red card against Cardiff and they will also be forced to make a change between the sticks with Jonas Lossl coming in for the injured Ben Hamer.

Predicted Lineups





Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Zouma, Baines, Davies, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson; Walcott, Calvert-Lewin; Tosun.





Huddersfield: Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler, Kongolo; Mooy, Billing, Pritchard,

Diakhaby, Parra; Mounie.

Predictions





There was a lot of pressure on Marco Silva to turn Everton's fortunes around and, so far, he's doing a stellar job. He still hasn't got the full compliment of players at his disposal, but he's been able to implement an attractive brand of football which seems to be delivering results.

John Early/GettyImages

Huddersfield fans will be the first to admit that it was miracle that they stayed up last season and early signs are pointing towards another monumental battle this time around. Huddersfield may not make it easy for Everton, but a home win is surely on the cards here.

Predicted Scoreline: Everton 2-0 Huddersfield