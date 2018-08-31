Hull City Plot Last Minute Move For West Ham Starlet Before Loan Window Closes

Hull City have reportedly launched a late attempt to snatch West Ham youngster Reece Oxford on loan right from under the noses of Darmstadt 98, who had shown interest in the player.

With notable incoming players such as Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere and Fabian Balbuena this summer, Oxford doesn't appear to be in new Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini's plans. The youngster has already been loaned out multiple times in his career.

Another temporary move away from the London Stadium is on the cards for the talented youngster, and although Darmstadt appeared to be leading the race for Oxford, the Daily Mail are now reporting that Hull have made a late offer to bring the Englishman in on loan.

The loan of Oxford would tie up an impressive window for the Tigers, who added experienced centre back Tommy Elphick and proven Championship goalscorer Chris Martin to their ranks to hopefully propel the club up from their lowly position of 19th in the table.

#WelcomeChris



Hull City are also delighted to confirm the signing of @dcfcofficial striker Chris Martin on a season-long loan.#hcafc | #theTigers pic.twitter.com/TvxKVkeMCq — Hull City (@HullCity) August 31, 2018

While it's understood there had been other clubs interested in acquiring Oxford, namely AZ Alkmaar and Eibar - Darmstadt and Hull appear to be left to battle it out for the youngster who spent last season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Wherever Oxford ends up this season, playing regular football will be his priority as he looks to fulfil the considerable potential he's already shown.