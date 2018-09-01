Liverpool Fail to Offload Wantaway Winger as Cut-Price Deadline Day Move Falls Through

Liverpool outcast Lazar Markovic's proposed move to Anderlecht has fallen through, after the two parties failed to agree personal terms.

The 24-year-old looked set to be leaving the Premier League side after they agreed a £2.9m fee with the Belgian outfit, who looked to beat Greek side PAOK for his signature, although as reported by the Liverpool Echo, the failure to agree personal terms means the deal is now off.

Couldn’t agree personal terms. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) August 31, 2018

It means that Markovic, who is now into the final year of his contract at Anfield, is likely to leave for nothing next summer after failing to nail down a place in the Reds' starting lineup since arriving on Merseyside.

The Serbian international signed for Liverpool for £20m in 2014 from SL Benfica under then manager Brendan Rodgers, although the winger couldn't replicate the form that he'd shown in Portugal that earned him the move to the Premier League.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

As a result, Markovic has been sent on a number of loans to the likes of Fenerbahce, Sporting CP and Hull City, even spending the second half of last season on loan at Anderlecht, where he scored once in eight appearances.

The midfielder has scored three goals in 34 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, although his last competitive appearance for the club came against Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League in May 2015, as the club are set to take a loss on him once his contract expires.

Markovic is unlikely to work his way into the plans of Jurgen Klopp, with his side starting the season well, winning their opening three league games, keeping clean sheets in all those games.