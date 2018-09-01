Saido Berahino Reveals the Best Thing About Breaking His Mammoth Goalscoring Drought

By 90Min
September 01, 2018

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino has spoken of his relief having finally broken his 913-day goalscoring drought.

Berahino's last goal came for former club West Brom back in February 2016, the forward featuring in 47 matches and nearly 1200 minutes of football since.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Berahino admitted the drought had been tough for him - especially because he would have to go home to his mother, Liliane, and tell her he hadn't scored after every game.

"It's been a while, she's been waiting," said Berahino. "We live together now and when I get home it's the first question, 'Have you scored?' She doesn't watch the news, she doesn't watch live updates.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"Now getting that goal, I've hopefully been able to bring a smile to her face. It's a relief. She understands what's been happening. She's always supported me and been there, and my sisters as well. I'm the only male we have in the family and the youngest. It's been a journey."

Berahino had been considered one of the finest young talents in the English game after bursting onto the scene with West Brom in 2013, going on to score 20 goals in all competitions the following season and attracting interest from the likes of Spurs, who reportedly tried to sign the striker in the summer of 2015.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

A series of fallings-out with the West Brom hierarchy saw Berahino struggle to replicate his earlier form and the striker ended up moving to Stoke in January 2017 for £12m, hoping to get a fresh start away from the club he had played for since he was a child.

With his first goal for the Potters now finally in the bag, Berahino will be hoping to kick on and climb his way back up the football ladder.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)