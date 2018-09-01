Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur Match Preview: Recent Form, Team News, Prediction & More

As the first international break of the season looms, two sides with 100% records after three games this term meet at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

With just 19 miles separating Watford and Tottenham Hotspur geographically, both unbeaten records will be tested before a two-week hiatus as domestic affairs go into recess.

Whilst the Hornets have made a rapid start to the Premier League season under Javi Gracia - having now firmly emerged from the shadow is Marco Silva - the Hertfordshire side have looked impressive both home and away, but their early season mettle will be sorely tested this weekend as the Lilywhites roll into town fresh from a win in Manchester.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Sunday afternoon's clash at Vicarage Road.

Recent Form

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Having won all three of their opening games of the season, Watford have beaten Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley and (most impressively) edged Crystal Palace 2-1 at home last time out.

Netting seven goals to boot, the Hornets have begun the campaign on the front foot and the form of Roberto Pereyra has finally seen the Argentine show his talents in the top flight.

The former Juventus man has been central to his side's maximum points haul thus far scoring three in as many games, but the host's defence has also stood up to the test.

Christian Kabasele has been a rock at the back for Watford at the start of this season, and the 27-year-old Belgium international defender as been integral up to this point.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

For Spurs, having become the first side not to spend a single penny in a Premier League summer transfer window, their respective early weeks of the season has been a gentle reminder that Mauricio Pochettino has already of wealth of options within the squad at his disposal.

Themselves having notched eight goals to open their league campaign, the Lilywhites' back line continues to shine in the wake of a successful World Cup for many of their regular first choice stars.

Even Golden Boot winner Harry Kane has put his August goal hoodoo to bed having led Spurs to victory over London rivals Fulham, whilst also adding his second in as many games in the visitors' superb 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford last Monday night.

Both he and man of the moment Lucas Moura will again look to cause problems for a currently buzzing Hornets outfit, with the potential of topping the table at stake.

Team News





Winger Gerard Deulofeu is again a major doubt for the weekend due to an ongoing groin problem, whilst defender Miguel Britos is also a likely absentee with a knock.

Both Tom Cleverley (achilles) and Younes Kaboul (fractured metatarsal) are also a unavailable.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Spurs have been dealt a major blow with the news Hugo Lloris has been ruled out with a thigh problem. Michel Vorm will likely deputise in goal for the Lilywhites.

The midfield duo of Erik Lamela and Victor Wanyama will both undergo late fitness tests on hamstring and knee issues respectively, however striker Vincent Janssen, defender Juan Foyth and midfielder Moussa Sissoko are all out.

Prediction

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

This has the potential to be game of the weekend. Both sides are free-scoring in this moment, but also have been hard to break down. Something must surely give.

In recent seasons, when Watford have been in form they have often faced off with Spurs and been dealt a dose of Premier League reality but it could be different this time, with the Hornets ready to sting their opponents.

The absence of Lloris is a major plus for the hosts, but whilst that may see the net ripple in the Spurs' end, it will do little to quell the imposing and potent force of Tottenham's attack.

Dele Alli and Kane were both on the score-sheet when the two met back in May, but in the reverse fixture last season the visitors were forced to hold on to a point with ten men which makes this game tough to call. Spurs however will probably just about have enough in their locker to - at the very least - be joint top going into the international break.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur