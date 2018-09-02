Brighton Manager Chris Hughton 'Delighted' After Comeback Seals 2-2 Draw Against Fulham

September 02, 2018

Brighton manager Chris Hughton praised his side for coming back to snatch a 2-2 draw against Fulham but admitted his frustration after the Seagulls squandered a long period of dominance in the game.

Hughton's side were the better team throughout the first half but found themselves a goal down shortly before half time, with Fulham doubling their lead in the second half. However, a brace from striker Glenn Murray was enough to see Brighton fight back and rescue a point at the Amex.

Speaking to the club's official website, Hughton said: “I’m delighted to get a draw out of the game, it’s nothing less than we deserved. When you go 2-0 down at home against a very good side at keeping possession, you have to be grateful for what you’ve got.


“The frustration is that for 20 minutes we were excellent. We played really well and had a few chances. If we’d scored in that period of time, they would have been on the back foot.

“We got the penalty and if we score it, that momentum continues. But the penalty save lifted them and deflated us a little bit. They got more hope from that period of the game.


“But I have to give our lads credit - after they scored their second goal, our reaction was excellent and we might have even won the game towards the end.”

Brighton's next fixture is a trip along the south coast to take on Mark Hughes' Southampton side, who picked up their first points of the campaign on Saturday with a win over Crystal Palace.

