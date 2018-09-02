How to Watch Cardiff City vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Cardiff City vs. Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, Sept. 2

By Charlotte Carroll
September 02, 2018

Cardiff City hosts Arsenal in a Premier League matchup on Sunday.

Cardiff City is coming off a 3-1 League Cup loss to Norwich City and sits 15th in the Premier League table. 

Arsenal sits in ninth in the Premier League table with only three points after losses to Chelsea and Manchester City. The team is coming off a win over West Ham, though, and Mesut Ozil returned to training after he was sidelined last weekend and missed the victory. 

Here's how to watch the match:

When: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via NBC Sports Live or FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial of FuboTV.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)