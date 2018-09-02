Jurgen Klopp Reveals What He Told Alisson After Nightmare Mistake in 2-1 Victory Over Leicester

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he told Alisson following the Brazilian goalkeeper's mistake during the Reds' 2-1 victory over Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool took home all three points courtesy of first half goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but they were made to sweat after Alisson gave the ball away, leading to Rachid Ghezzal pulling one back for the hosts.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Following the match, Klopp told Liverpool's website: "It was last week when he did what he did and the way everybody spoke about it, it was clear that it would happen one day that we conceded a goal because of that.





"But we still want to use it. I have to watch it back but I thought Joe Gomez could have cleared the situation, then Virgil for sure could have cleared it.

"In the end, if Alisson with the first touch puts the ball away, everything is fine. For some reason, he didn’t do that, he dribbled and they scored the goal. That’s it. I said to him, it’s the best game to do it because we still won the game and we ticked that box.

"As a team, we are still in the period where we have to adapt to each other and not use him in the wrong moments. He’s not the solution for us, he’s an option.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"We did it a few times too much and it’s not cool. If we concede a second goal we have to take that as well. They had one or two situations where we needed the goalkeeper; the block from Joe Gomez was brilliant of course. We had these situations but they had them as well, so we are the deserved winner and that’s the only thing I’m interested in."

He added: "It’s only positive that he is that good a footballer. But we all have to learn to use it in the right way still. That means, pass the ball in the right moment, then immediately make another offer for him, open some passing options. That’s the job for the team, play the pass in the right moment, not on a dry pitch, not hard enough. Don’t do it in these moments.

"That was a mistake – no goalkeeper in the world should dribble in that situation. But he did it. But it’s all OK. For me, much more interesting is how the reaction was and it was good. We still used him in better situations. The crowd wanted to make him a bit nervous but he didn’t look nervous. That helps a lot. Then it’s all fine.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"Football is a game where a lot of mistakes happen over 90 minutes. But that one was a big one, decisive because we conceded a goal. But the reaction was brilliant and I’m completely fine. How I said, it was always clear it will happen. It needed to happen so that it will not happen again. I think today was the day."