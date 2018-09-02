Mark Hughes Hails Importance of Southampton's 2-0 Win at Crystal Palace Before International Break

Mark Hughes has hailed the importance of Southampton gaining their first league win of the season before the international break, after his side beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

Goals from Danny Ings and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the second period were enough to seal the win, although it could've been more as both sides hit the woodwork, Charlie Austin had a penalty saved and Christian Benteke missed numerous chances.

Hughes however was delighted with the victory, and hopes it will give his players a boost once they return from international duties.

"They've got a lot of good players they can call upon but it was more about us being able to control the game for long periods," he said, speaking post-match to Sky Sports.

"Everybody is in a better frame of mind when you can win before an international break and we've been able to do it. That will help our confidence when everybody comes back in 10 days or so."

One man who was pivotal for Southampton was Ings, who scored his second of the season, with Hughes especially pleased he was able to select the Liverpool loanee following fitness concerns

earlier in the week.

3 - Danny Ings has scored in three consecutive away league appearances for the first time in his career. Excursion. #CRYSOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 1, 2018

He added: "He's a good player. He's got a lot of technical ability along with an eye for a goal which he's always had in his career so it's only early days.

"He didn't train a great deal last week and he's got a bit of an issue with a huge blister on the bottom of his foot that had to be numbed to allow him to play so he's lacking a bit of match fitness.

"But goals are the lifeblood of strikers and he's in a good place at the moment."

The win for the Saints sees them move up to tenth in the Premier League, and will hope to make continue their form following the international break when they host Brighton on 17 September.