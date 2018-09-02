Mauricio Pochettino Says Tottenham 'Need to Be Honest' After Their Performance Against Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is hoping his players will be able to see through the hype after last week's 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Although the final scoreline made Spurs out to be comfortable winners, their Argentinian coach didn't seem convinced by his side's first half performance.

Reported by the Mirror, Pochettino wasn't all that happy after the win: “My mood after the game (on Monday night) wasn’t great.

"I was so disappointed. The reality was that our first-half was not good enough and we needed to improve our performance.

“If we want to win big things, we need to be honest and it’s only three games into a season where we need to focus for 10 months."

Talking about Tottenham's upcoming match against Watford, the boss said that his troops need to focused, as the Hornets are currently flying high. Hoping for a big effort, Pochettino wants to make sure his men won't rest on their laurels after beating Manchester United.

“We are going to play on Sunday against a very good team who are over the moon after three games and they are going to fight for everything.

“If we are not ready, just because we beat Manchester United 3-0 and everything is fantastic, we are going to crash.

“That is my mood and that is my feeling. After an historic victory at Old Trafford, it is easy to say, ‘We were fantastic’ – but when you watch the game, the line between positive and negative was very thin.

“Of course, after we showed character and many positive things, but come on... If we want to fight and be a contender, we have to talk on the pitch and not outside.”