Maurizio Sarri Happy With Bournemouth Win But Says Chelsea Squad Need to Play at 'Another Speed'

Maurizio Sarri has admitted he is very happy with his group of players and feels very lucky to be the manager at Chelsea, after his Blues side emerged with a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth defended deep and looked to frustrate Chelsea for the majority of the match, but ultimately found themselves comprehensively beaten by Sarri's side, who enjoyed over 70 per cent of possession during the game.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The Italian was asked by the BBC for his thought's on the performance, and admitted: "I'm really very happy with my players."





When asked about Bournemouth's performance, Sarri said: "They are very organised. They defended very well but usually, in this kind of match, you need to be patient because usually you can win in the last 20 or 25 minutes.

He went on to state that his side is feeling confident after winning four consecutive matches, adding: "Yes at the moment we are doing very well, but I think we can improve.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"For example, in the first half, we needed to move the ball at another speed. We needed more movement without the ball, so I think that we can improve.

"I think at the moment I am lucky. I am lucky because I can choose Willian or Pedro. During the match I can put on Giroud, Pedro or Loftus."

He was also asked about his opinions on the title race, and how Chelsea are rarely mentioned alongside the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. He said: "I think it's right because at the beginning of the season, the gap of last season between us and City was 30 points I think.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

"It's very difficult to recover this gap in one season, so I think it's right."

Chelsea look to be adapting well to Sarri's brand of attacking football, and now have two weeks to prepare for their next Premier League match.

They will be hoping that their perfect start to the league can continue for at least a few more weeks, with matches against Cardiff City and West Ham United, before a hugely anticipated clash with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.