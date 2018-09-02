Niko Kovac Congratulates Bayern Munich for Dogged 3-0 Win Over Resilient Stuttgart

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač returned to south east Germany with another win on the board following his summer takeover in Bavaria, with last season's surprise package VfB Stuttgart the latest to fall victim to a thrashing from the Reds.

A first half strike from Leon Goretzka finally broke the deadlock for the visitors after dominating the majority of the play, but Kovač was forced to wait until after the break before his side got some extra breathing space thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Saturday's win will see Bayern Munich heading into matchday three in a fortnight in their rightful place at the summit of the league table, unless Hertha BSC can secure a hefty victory over Schalke 04 on Sunday.

"I'm fully satisfied. All four of our competitive fixtures so far have been good," Kovač said after the final whistle, quoted by the club's official website.

"The team turned in a really good display today, around 12 corners to Stuttgart's zero in an away match, lots of possession, they created promising chances. That looked really good, and I'd like to congratulate my team on it."

Bayern Munich will look to continue their perfect start to the new season when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Allianz Arena in what would normally be tipped to be a Bundesliga classic.

However, Die Werkself are winless after their opening two league games and won't be holding too much hope of causing an upset at the home of the champions on September 15.