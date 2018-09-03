Former Man Utd Striker Dimitar Berbatov Says He Turned Down Man City Before Joining Red Devils

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has said that he could have joined Manchester City just days before signing for Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

The Bulgarian moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford ten years ago this week in a £30m move on transfer deadline day, but the 37-year-old has said that things could have been so different had he not had his heart set on joining United.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Berbatov told FourFourTwo in a recent interview: "I don't think it was that close, to be honest. My agent told me about some interest but I said, 'Don't even bother mentioning anyone else, I'm going to Man United', because of the history, the players, the tradition, everything.

"I think it was the day before City signed Robinho from Real Madrid and my agent said, 'Berba, there's another team in for you'. I said 'F*ck off, we're going to Man United. He said, 'but they'll give you more money!'".

But Berbatov, who ended up scoring 48 goals in 108 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, said that the money was never important for him in his decision making.

"It's not all about the money sometimes, though. I was like a horse with blinkers. For me, it was the right decision because going to the top of the mountain was my dream, especially coming from eastern Europe, from a small town, and no-one's done it before you. It was a great feeling."

AFP/GettyImages

The Bulgarian won two Premier League titles, one Carling Cup trophy, two Community Shields and one FIFA Club World Cup during a four year spell at Old Trafford.