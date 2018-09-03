Former Man Utd Striker Dimitar Berbatov Says He Turned Down Man City Before Joining Red Devils

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has said that he could have joined Manchester City just days before signing for Sir Alex Ferguson's side. 

The Bulgarian moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford ten years ago this week in a £30m move on transfer deadline day, but the 37-year-old has said that things could have been so different had he not had his heart set on joining United.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Berbatov told FourFourTwo in a recent interview: "I don't think it was that close, to be honest. My agent told me about some interest but I said, 'Don't even bother mentioning anyone else, I'm going to Man United', because of the history, the players, the tradition, everything.

"I think it was the day before City signed Robinho from Real Madrid and my agent said, 'Berba, there's another team in for you'. I said 'F*ck off, we're going to Man United. He said, 'but they'll give you more money!'".

But Berbatov, who ended up scoring 48 goals in 108 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, said that the money was never important for him in his decision making.

"It's not all about the money sometimes, though. I was like a horse with blinkers. For me, it was the right decision because going to the top of the mountain was my dream, especially coming from eastern Europe, from a small town, and no-one's done it before you. It was a great feeling."

AFP/GettyImages

The Bulgarian won two Premier League titles, one Carling Cup trophy, two Community Shields and one FIFA Club World Cup during a four year spell at Old Trafford.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)