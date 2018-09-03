'He Needs to Start': Arsenal Fans on Twitter Call for Unai Emery to Start New Midfielder

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to demand that the club's new Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira be promoted to Arsenal's starting XI.

Since signing from Sampdoria for £22m in the summer, Torreira is yet to start for Unai Emery's side. The Uruguayan has came off the bench in each four of Arsenal's Premier League games so far this season, as Emery continues to start Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi in midfield.

Torreira's latest substitution appearance came in Arsenal's 3-2 win over Cardiff. He replaced Guendouzi with 20 minutes left in the game and his defensive displays in the midfield helped free Arsenal's attack to push for their eventual 81st minute winning goal, which the Uruguayan assisted for Lacazette.





Torreira's four cameos have left a positive impression on Arsenal fans that was clear to see by their reaction on Twitter following the 22-year-old's performance against Cardiff.

Brilliant cameo from Torreira. Surely this shows he’s now ready to start. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) September 2, 2018





Lucas Torreira only played 20 minutes today but completed 26/26 passes, won 6/6 duels, 3/3 tackles and provided the winning assist. There isn’t a simpler way to put it: he needs to start. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 2, 2018





I’m starting to get annoyed at Torreira not starting games, we look better every time he plays, we have over £50m of our summer signings sat on the bench. — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) September 2, 2018





Torreira is a smart player. Shocking if he is benched the next match — P™ (@Cechque) September 2, 2018





Torreira not starting games is a crime by Emery. Torreira-Xhaka the way forward — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) September 2, 2018

Arsenal fans are itching for Emery to start Torreira, but the manager was quoted on Team Talk explaining why the midfielder is yet to start for Arsenal: “[Torreira is] improving. He is getting to know his teammates. For me, all the minutes he is playing is important for his performance.





“He needs to continue working. But it’s very important for me to think about others players, Matteo has started well and Xhaka is very important.

“We need good players. Lucas is like that.”

When the Premier League reconvenes after the international break Arsenal will face Newcastle. Clearly Arsenal fans are hoping Emery finally gives Torreira the start they believe he deserves.