Jamie Redknapp Says Spurs Defenders Must Have Been 'Delighted' When Their Watford Nightmare Ended

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp reckons Spurs' defenders must have been relieved at the end of their loss on Sunday.

The Londoners played Watford coming off the back of a 3-0 win over Manchester United last Monday. And it was expected that they would carry on with their 100% win record for the season. Instead, it's Watford who have headed into this week with an unblemished record of four wins from four.

Watford have beaten Tottenham in a league fixture for the first time since 1987, and the first time ever in the Premier League.



Troy Deeney wasn't even a year old when the Hornets last beat Spurs in the league. 👶 pic.twitter.com/BOHOqP8tjx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 2, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino's men stole the advantage when Lucas Moura's cross was turned in by Abdoulaye Doucoure for an own-goal in the second half. But the Hornets staged an impressive Vicarage Road comeback, with Troy Deeney scoring with his head after catching Jose Holebas' free-kick. And they went on to beat Spurs 2-1 through Craig Cathcart's goal off of a corner.

In the end, Pochettino's troops were undone by set pieces. But Deeney also had his way with Tottenham's defenders, bullying centre-backs Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez all game.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

According to Redknapp, the trio just couldn't handle the forward's physicality and were probably relieved when the final whistle signalled the end of the contest.

“Tottenham's three centre-backs will have been delighted when the final whistle blew!” the pundit wrote in his Daily Mail column. “They found Deeney a complete nuisance. The Watford captain is strong as an ox, incredibly physical and wants to batter defenders. Those strikers have gone from the Premier League and Spurs could not handle him."

Spurs are unlikely to have an easier time when Premier League action resumes after the international break. They will head straight into a clash with high-flyers Liverpool, while a tricky Brighton & Hove Albion will be up next.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

They're also set to face Internazionale in the Champions League this month and have to play Watford again in the League Cup.