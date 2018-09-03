Unai Emery Insists Petr Cech Can Adapt to New Arsenal Style Despite Goalkeeper's Jittery Start

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has defended veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech, despite the 36-year-old's shaky start to the season.

Cech has garnered criticism for his sloppiness in possession and being unable to adapt to Emery's passing style of play, but Emery believes Cech just needs time to adjust to the new tactics.





As quoted by the Daily Mail, Emery said: ''For me each game is progress. Petr has experience, he is intelligent, he is doing it how we want in building up our work on the pitch.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"It is very important for me to continue doing this and improving. If you play long balls every time, you lose your personality and you lose moments on the pitch.

''We take a little risk. When you break this, and break through their pressing, you can find the space for attacking position. It is clear you can make a mistake, but we need to continue with this personality.''





Against Cardiff on Sunday, Cech played the ball directly to opposition midfielder Harry Arter, but fortunately for the former Czech Republic captain the 28-year-old blazed the shot over the bar.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Cech was also nearly dispossessed in front of his goal and almost passed the ball directly to a Cardiff striker. Despite Cech's errors, Arsenal went on to win the match 3-2 thanks to goals from Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.





In Arsenal's first match of the season against Manchester City, Cech nearly played the ball into his own goal when trying to pick a pass to a centre back.

These blunders have led many to come to the conclusion that Cech is past his best, and is not suitable for Emery's team.

Many Arsenal fans have questioned why £19.2m summer signing Bernd Leno hasn't started for the club. Leno is famed for his ability to play out with his feet and appears to be just what Arsenal and Emery need. However, it appears Emery will be sticking with the experienced Cech for the foreseeable future.

