'Can't Hold a Ball or Pass': Tottenham Fans Criticise Midfielder After Lacklustre Performance

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele has been criticised by fans for his lacklustre performance in the defeat to Watford.

The Belgian international has been a pillar of consistency in recent years, but was out of sorts in midfield as Tottenham fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Premier League high-flyers Watford - a defeat that came just six days after Spurs had demolished Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Belgian midfielder Dembele has received a fair amount of flak for his display at Vicarage Road. The 31-year-old completed just 79% of his passes, making just one tackle and picking up a yellow card.





Fans of the London club took to Twitter to vent their frustration over the star's underwhelming performance...

Can’t hold a ball, or pass. Gave away the ball twice in the lead up to their first goal — Donktor Who (@mrSEan1) September 2, 2018

He’s past it. Also if Llorente is a footballer, I’m a banana! — Graham Long (@Grahamthecabbie) September 2, 2018

His strength is a myth — Tottenham Paul (@paulyboym1) September 2, 2018

Dembele is finished at this level. No more zip, hardly any momentum going forward. There is no way anyone can tell me that there are no midfield players in the world that wouldn’t get in ahead of him and within our budget. — Mike Panayiotou (@mikiepan) September 2, 2018

Is heart not in it any more, does not have the determination needed for this level, 😪😪😪😪 — jonedher67 (@jonedher67) September 2, 2018

Evident today how valuable Eric Dier is to us, especially against a physical side like Watford. Dembele cannot play on his own at the single DM #THFC — COYS.com (@COYS_com) September 2, 2018

Many fans and pundits expected Dembele to leave Spurs in the summer, with interest from Italy and China. However, while Dembele ultimately remained at the club, the rumours linking him away from London have continued with a January move East now looking possib.