'Can't Hold a Ball or Pass': Tottenham Fans Criticise Midfielder After Lacklustre Performance

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele has been criticised by fans for his lacklustre performance in the defeat to Watford.

The Belgian international has been a pillar of consistency in recent years, but was out of sorts in midfield as Tottenham fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Premier League high-flyers Watford - a defeat that came just six days after Spurs had demolished Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Belgian midfielder Dembele has received a fair amount of flak for his display at Vicarage Road. The 31-year-old completed just 79% of his passes, making just one tackle and picking up a yellow card. 


Fans of the London club took to Twitter to vent their frustration over the star's underwhelming performance...

 

Many fans and pundits expected Dembele to leave Spurs in the summer, with interest from Italy and China. However, while Dembele ultimately remained at the club, the rumours linking him away from London have continued with a January move East now looking possib.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)