Isaac Mbenza's Huddersfield Town Loan Details Revealed by French Newspaper

Huddersfield Town completed the loan signing of Belgian forward Isaac Mbenza close to deadline day last month, taking the player from French side Montpellier for the season with the option to buy him outright next summer.

It was initially reported that the deal would set the Terriers back around €15m if they opted to purchase him at the end of the current campaign. But French source L'Equipe (H/T Sport Witness) have since broken down the arrangement to reveal the financial details.

💨 #htafc duo Adama Diakhaby & Isaac Mbenza have recorded two of the fastest 15 sprints in the @premierleague so far this season!



Adama's came off camera to support a @RamadanSobhi attack at Man City, but here is Isaac clocking 34.46 km/h against Cardiff!



(DTS) pic.twitter.com/tge2ZlKnD8 — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) September 4, 2018

According to their report, Huddersfield parted with €2.5m, as a loan fee, to get the Belgian Under-21 on their books for the term. If they decide to keep him past the summer, they will be obligated to pay Montpellier an additional €12.5m.

So far the forward has made two appearances under David Wagner, playing once in the Premier League and featuring in a Carabao Cup match.

His performances will determine whether or not the Premier League side will keep him in the squad. And, with survival at stake, the standard by which he is judged will be very high.

John Early/GettyImages

Wagner, meanwhile, has said that remaining in the Premier League for a third season would be like winning a trophy.

“You have to do what you have to do in the Premier League,” he told The Times. “It’s all about the points and how you will get them and that means deal with the circumstances you have, the opponents you’re facing and the players you have in your squad.

“Our learning lesson was last season when we played Tottenham at home and after 20 minutes we were 3-0 down with our idea and our style and that was exactly the lesson we needed.

“We then played differently and we were not always successful but we were able to get points against United, against Chelsea, against City. We have the dressing room together and the passion and the desire in this dressing room and we have a chance. [Avoiding relegation] would be like a third trophy in a row for our club.”