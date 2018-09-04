Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Accepts 1-Year Prison Sentence for Tax Fraud in Spain

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has received a one-year prison sentence and fined £1.78m over claims of tax fraudulence.

Reported by Spanish publication El Mundo, the 55-year-old accepted the charge as part of a plea bargain deal with prosecutors. Mourinho stood accused of trying to defraud the Spanish authorities out of approximately £2.9m between 2011 and 2012, during his time managing Real Madrid.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Despite the year-long prison sentence, the former Chelsea boss will not spend any time behind bars, first-time offenders in Spain do not serve jail sentences of two years or less. However, he will have to pay back 60% of the £2.9m he tried to withhold, resulting in the £1.78m fine.

Back in November 2017, Mourinho had agreed to pay a six-figure fee following a 2015 probe claimed he had handed over fraudulent information to the Spanish tax authorities.

As a result, the case against the Portuguese boss remained open, but following the decision from prosecutors and officials in Pozuelo de Alarcon Court Number four, the case against Mourinho appears to have been concluded.

News of Mourinho's latest involvement with the Spanish taxman comes in the wake of what has been a difficult start to the season for both himself and the Red Devils.

United currently sit 10th in the Premier League after a win at Burnley ended a run of two straight defeats, while Mourinho has clashed with the media due to his sides poor start to the campaign, although insists he won't be leaving Old Trafford anytime soon.