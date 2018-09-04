Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Mauro Icardi, has claimed that both Juventus and Napoli wanted to sign the Internazionale captain this summer.

The Argentine striker was also linked to Real Madrid during the summer months, after his most prolific season yet in Serie A, but ultimately remained at San Siro.

Nara revealed that both last season's Scudetto winners and runners-up had been in touch about a potential deal, while she couldn't help but aim a dig at Juventus over their interest.

“The only contact Mauro has had with Juventus is the seven goals he’s scored against them,” Wanda Icardi said to Tiki Taka, via Football Italia.

“It’s obvious that there’ll be offers for a striker like Mauro, but his choice was clear from the start.

“Juventus looked at him, but CR7 [Cristiano Ronaldo] was their primary objective for the Champions League."

As well as Juventus, Nara also claimed that Napoli had attempted to make contact over a deal, but Icardi was not interested.

She continued: “I do my job, if other clubs call me then I answer, but the final decision is always Mauro’s.

“I met him (Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis), he’s a very good person. We talked about a bit of everything, from cinema to football. I think he made an offer to Inter, but Mauro made another decision.”

Icardi was the joint top goalscorer in Serie A last season with 29 strikes, but has yet to get off the mark for Inter in two appearances in 2018/19.