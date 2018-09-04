Neymar Reportedly Reveals His Preferred Premier League Destinations After Supposed Unrest at PSG

Brazil international star Neymar has named the two English sides he would prefer to join should he leave Paris Saint-Germain, according to an insider close to the player.

According to a source from the player's camp, Express Sport claims that the forward is keen on moving to the Premier League and would prefer a move to either Arsenal or Chelsea due to his love for the city of London.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"He loves England - but mainly London. He has been there three or four times in the last 12 months," said the source.

"He says there is always something about London.

"The last time he kept ringing me up and begging me to join him because he loved it so much.

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar would prefer a move to Arsenal or Chelsea if he ever moved to the Premier League as he "loves" London. (Sunday Express) — Transfer Centre (@CentreTransfer) September 2, 2018

"He kept saying 'this place is amazing, this place is amazing'. He just loves London."

Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona only last summer, smashing the world transfer record in a deal worth over £200m.

However, the 26-year-old's time in France has been dogged by rumours of unrest, with the forward repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

The Spanish side were forced to issue a statement denying they had any interest in signing Neymar as rumours continued to swirl over the player's future.

The forward endured a miserable World Cup with Brazil, failing to produce his best form and being widely maligned for his perceived diving as the Selecao exited the tournament in the quarter-finals.

Neymar began his career with Brazilian side Santos, earning a reputation as one of football's hottest young talents before being signed by Barcelona in 2013.