Neymar Risks Provoking Liverpool Fans With Premier League Prediction Ahead of UCL Clash

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil talisman Neymar has given a snap prediction of the Premier League top four this season, and it may provoke Liverpool fans.

The 26-year-old spoke to the Express during a charity poker competition in Barcelona and was asked who he thought would be lifting the Premier League trophy come May.





The Olympic gold medal winner responded: ''Who will win it? Woah, that's difficult.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"It's very hard, it's very difficult, but Manchester City will win it.''





Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are widely considered favourites to retain their league title, after setting a record points tally in 2017/18.

Neymar added: ''Second will be United, third is Chelsea .''

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The former Barcelona winger apparently paused before selecting his choice for who will gain the last spot in the top four, thus sealing Champions League qualification.





The Brazilian concluded: ''Fourth is Tottenham .''

Neymar's former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique, who was also at the event, is reported to have reacted in shock to Neymar's prediction, but the PSG man confirmed: ''No Liverpool !''

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League having won their first four games, however, Neymar must clearly believe that this good start to the season won't continue.

Neymar's comments add extra spice to PSG's upcoming Champions League fixtures against Liverpool. Should the Anfield crowd find out about the Brazilian's predictions, then expect a frosty reception for the former La Liga winner.