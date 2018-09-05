'Can't Be Much Gas Left in the Tank': Arsenal Fans React as Laurent Koscielny Almost Leaves the Club

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

In recent years, Arsenal's defence has been the subject of much criticism online. However, one thing that is certain is that 32-year-old Laurent Koscielny is not to blame.

The Frenchman has excelled in the majority of his 324 appearances for Arsenal since joining the club in 2010. Unfortunately, Koscielny suffered a nasty achilles injury towards the end of last season, which is expected to rule him out for the majority of this Premier League campaign.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Get Football French News quotes an interview with Koscielny's agent, Stephane Courbis, who revealed that Koscielny came very close to leaving the club alongside Arsene Wenger this summer. 

It's fair to say that fans online have had mixed opinions towards Koscielny's future.

Mikael Silvestre. Pascal Cygan. Phillipe Senderos. Sebastien Squillaci. The list of unreliable Arsenal defenders goes on and on. However, Koscielny was always viewed as a breath of fresh air at Arsenal.

His successes have led to him becoming one of Arsenal's longest-serving players in their current squad, only behind Aaron Ramsey's tenure at the club.

However, the news that he was considering leaving the club this summer as they entered the post-Wenger era has certainly split fans. On one hand, Koscielny has been one of the club's most reliable defenders in recent memory, but he is now a 32-year-old who hoping to return from a career-threatening injury.

In 2010, Wenger brought Koscielny to the club from Lorient, with the club short on centre backs at the time. The early days of his Arsenal career were blighted by disciplinary issues, but Koscielny managed to get back on track and win over the Arsenal fans.

Eight years later, Arsenal again find themselves in somewhat of a defensive crisis. Koscielny's calming influence was certainly missed by Arsenal during their calamitous displays against Manchester City and Chelsea, but it appears as though Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi have began forming a solid partnership in the Frenchman's absence.

A lot of fans have been showing their appreciation for Koscielny on Twitter, which is the least the player deserves as a result of his commitment and dedication to the club.

Koscielny was initially expected to be out until December, but it is now believed that he may be able to return to training in November. However, the severity of this injury means that there is still a long way to go when it comes to returning to match fitness.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)