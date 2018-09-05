Man Utd's Luke Shaw Reveals He Was 'Really Close' to Leg Amputation After Horrific Injury

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has revealed he was close to needing an amputation after suffering a double leg break during a Champions League group stage match against PSV Eindhoven back in 2015.

The 23-year-old suffered the serious injury just 12 months into his career at Old Trafford, under a challenge from Mexico international defender Héctor Moreno at the Philips Stadion.

Although it has been known for some time how serious Shaw's injury was, with speculation at the time suggesting it could threaten his career, the defender has since opened up on how it was so severe that he was told the leg could have been amputated.





"'I was really close to losing my leg," Shaw said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "I didn't know that until six months later when the doctor told me.

"At the time, they were thinking about flying me back. If I'd flown back, I would probably have lost my leg because of the blood clots.

"I've got two scars down my leg where they had to cut it open and pull them out, the clots."

Shaw also explained how he spent a lot of time weighing up his future career as a professional footballer, admitting that he considered hanging up his boots despite turning just 20 a few months earlier.

"That was during my leg break," he added. "I had a very serious injury and it was very tough at times. I never sat there, speaking with my family, saying I wanted to finish.

"It was just the fact that it was very hard for me. [Rehab] went on for a long period, doing the same things every day. I couldn't do anything else because of the break."

Shaw has enjoyed a stunning start to the new season, including scoring the winning goal against Leicester, and the former Southampton star appears to have cemented his place in Manchester United's first team.

The 23-year-old has even been called up to the most recent England squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Spain and Switzerland.