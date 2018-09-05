Rafa Benitez Gives Update on the Future of Three Forgotten Newcastle United Players

September 05, 2018

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has provided updates on the futures of Achraf Lazaar, Rolando Aarons and Freddie Woodman, admitting the future is unclear for the trio.

Lazaar was named in Newcastle's 25-man Premier League squad for this season, but was not given a squad number at the club, meaning he is not eligible to feature in the Premier League. Aarons, on the other hand, was completely omitted from the squad.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Benitez was asked about how Aarons and Lazaar fit into his plans, and is quoted by The Newcastle Chronicle as saying: “If they are not in the squad they cannot train with us. They will stay over there [at the Academy].

“If they are over there, it’s because we told them we need to find a solution.”

The Spaniard reportedly made it clear to both players that they were not part of his plans for the future, but moves away from the Magpies failed to materialise for Lazaar and Aarons, leaving them in limbo.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Benitez was also asked about the future of promising 21-year-old goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, after Newcastle reportedly rejected several loan approaches for the youngster.


He said: “He will normally stay here. We don’t have anyone coming saying they want him now.


We had clubs before but we told them that now is not the right time, so normally he has to stay.”

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

26-year-old Lazaar spent last season on loan at Serie A side Benevento Calcio, and only made four league appearances for Newcastle during the previous season, highlighting Benitez's lack of interest in the Moroccan.


Aarons, 22, was offered to clubs on loan for this season, and was subject to interest from clubs across Europe, but the youngster remained at St. James' Park. He was withdrawn from the starting lineup during an Under-23 match amid links to a Bulgarian side, but they are yet to materialise.

