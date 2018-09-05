Real Madrid & Man Utd Interest to Prompt Rivals Atletico to Renew World Cup Winner's Contract

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Atlético Madrid could be forced into contract negotiations once again with defender Lucas Hernández amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United's, despite signing a recent extension, according to reports.

The 22-year-old only put pen to paper on a hefty six-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano during the summer, a decision which saw Hernández's release clause increase to an estimated €80m after learning of interest in the defender from officials at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Los Blancos were supposedly looking to reunite Hernández with his younger brother Theo, a full back who swapped the San Blas-Canillejas district of Madrid in favour of a move across town to Chamartín for €24m in 2017.

Despite signing a new long-term contract with Atlético as recently as June, Hernández could enter negotiations once again as Los Colchoneros look to almost double the player's current release clause to €150m, according to France Football.

The defender, who was missed just 40 minutes at the World Cup as France went on to lift the trophy, is also said to be a top transfer target for Manchester United ahead of next summer's transfer window, with neither José Mourinho or Madrid's Julen Lopetegui put off by his current release clause.

A new deal for Hernandez would see him follow in the footsteps once again of teammate Saúl Ñíguez. The Spain international has become a major hit in European football, but the chance of a move away from Atlético Madrid appears all-but impossible as the midfielder signed a nine-year contract last season.

Atlético are certainly taking steps in the right direction to ensure they remain amongst the top clubs on the continent, most impressive of which was their ability to retain Antoine Griezmann, although Diego Godin, Felipe Luís and Ángel Correa are set to become free agents next year.

