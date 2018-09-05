Report Claims Marco Asensio Rejected Real Madrid Number 7 Jersey Following Ronaldo's Departure

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Marco Asensio rejected the chance to become Real Madrid's new number seven, before the shirt was handed to Mariano when he re-joined the club from Lyon last week.

That is according to Julio Maldonado, a contributor for COPE and AS, who claims that the shirt vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo was first offered to Spanish midfielder Asensio.

"Real Madrid offered Marco Asensio the number 7 and the player said no," said Maldonado (via El Partidazo de COPE. "The club signed Mariano and the striker did choose to carry the number that Cristiano wore."

Clubs are often hesitant to reassign an iconic shirt number so soon after the departure of its previous incumbent - for example, the Liverpool number 8 shirt once worn by Steven Gerrard was unused for three years before Naby Keita took it recently.

But in their efforts to show that they could move on from Ronaldo, it seems that Real were eager to appoint a new number 7 within weeks of the Portugal star's transfer to Juventus.

Sonia Canada/GettyImages

It would have been a huge honour for Asensio, who has become one of Real's most important players in the two years since he joined from Mallorca, but he chose to stick with his current number 20.

Instead, Mariano took the famous shirt as he returned to the Spanish capital just one year after leaving to join Lyon, for whom he scored 21 goals last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)