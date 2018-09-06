Barcelona Eyeing Move for Prolific Genoa Striker Krzysztof Piatek Dubbed 'New Lewandowski'

Barcelona are reportedly keeping an eye on emerging Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek, a player whose blistering start to the 2018/19 season for new club Genoa has already brought unsurprising comparisons to fellow countryman Robert Lewandowski.

News of Barça's alleged interest in the 23-year-old was first reported by Genoese publication Il Secolo XIX this week and has since been widely shared by Catalan outlet Sport.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

The reigning La Liga champions currently lack a like-for-like backup for 31-year-old striker Luis Suarez after allowing Paco Alcacer to join Borussia Dortmund last month, and have been tipped to keep close eye on Piatek in the coming weeks.

It is possible that they could then make an approach when the January transfer window opens.

Piatek, who has been called up by the Poland national team ahead of upcoming games against Republic of Ireland and Italy, only joined Genoa in the summer for €4m after an impressive Ekstraklasa campaign with Cracovia in 2017/18.

TF-Images/GettyImages

He scored 21 goals in 36 league games for the Polish club, but he's been in even more exceptional form in front of goal since arriving in Italy. Piatek started the season with a four-goal haul in a Coppa Italia tie against Lecce and has also scored three goals in two Serie A games.

Piatek was in Poland's 35-man preliminary squad for the World Cup but didn't make the final cut for the tournament in Russia. Assuming he is given the nod by new national team Jerzy Brzeczek boss this week, Barça fans will be keen to see how he fares against tough opposition.