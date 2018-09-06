Barcelona Eyeing Move for Prolific Genoa Striker Krzysztof Piatek Dubbed 'New Lewandowski'

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Barcelona are reportedly keeping an eye on emerging Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek, a player whose blistering start to the 2018/19 season for new club Genoa has already brought unsurprising comparisons to fellow countryman Robert Lewandowski.

News of Barça's alleged interest in the 23-year-old was first reported by Genoese publication Il Secolo XIX this week and has since been widely shared by Catalan outlet Sport.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

The reigning La Liga champions currently lack a like-for-like backup for 31-year-old striker Luis Suarez after allowing Paco Alcacer to join Borussia Dortmund last month, and have been tipped to keep close eye on Piatek in the coming weeks.

It is possible that they could then make an approach when the January transfer window opens.

Piatek, who has been called up by the Poland national team ahead of upcoming games against Republic of Ireland and Italy, only joined Genoa in the summer for €4m after an impressive Ekstraklasa campaign with Cracovia in 2017/18.

TF-Images/GettyImages

He scored 21 goals in 36 league games for the Polish club, but he's been in even more exceptional form in front of goal since arriving in Italy. Piatek started the season with a four-goal haul in a Coppa Italia tie against Lecce and has also scored three goals in two Serie A games.

Piatek was in Poland's 35-man preliminary squad for the World Cup but didn't make the final cut for the tournament in Russia. Assuming he is given the nod by new national team Jerzy Brzeczek boss this week, Barça fans will be keen to see how he fares against tough opposition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)