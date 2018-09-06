FA Concerned With Liverpool Striker's Progress Amid Lack Of Game Time This Season

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

The Football Association are seeking assurances that Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke will be afforded more game time for both club and country, amid concerns that the Red's striker's progress is being stinted due to a lack of game time. 

Quoted in the Daily Mail, England U-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd also echoed the sentiments of his employers by stating he was really pleased with the 20-year-old, but that his lack of starts this season is an on-going concern.

JEFF KOWALSKY/GettyImages

Boothroyd said: "I'm really pleased with Dom but I'm also a little bit worried about him because he is not getting the minutes and not getting the games."

As England's young Lions face the Netherlands at Carrow Road on Thursday night, knowing a win would effectively see them top Group 4 and qualify for next summer's European Championships, Solanke is not expected to start in Norwich.

It is a further concern for the FA who hold the forward in high regard as a potential star of the future, having been named Player of the Tournament that won the U-20's World Cup last summer in Korea.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

So much so in fact, that the player has been training with the senior squad ahead of their opening UEFA Nations League match with Spain on Saturday.

Having not been a part in any of Jurgen Klopp's four matchday squads so far this season in the Premier League, it has been difficult to even cement his place in an U-21 side now bursting at the seams with talent.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It is becoming a growing issue not only domestically but for his country as well. Whilst Boothroyd is keen to give game time to as many of his players as possible, the former Watford boss says it is simply not possible with many of the squad's players not holding down regular berths in their respective teams - including Solanke.  

"I am happy on the pitch picking the best players," states the U-21 boss, "but for the good of England and for the good of British football it would be nicer if we had more players playing, certainly better for us and for them.

Our players have proved they can do it at international level. But not as many of them as there should be are getting the opportunity to do that in the Premier League." 

