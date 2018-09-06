Matteo Guendouzi Wins Arsenal's Player of the Month Award for August After Impressive Performances

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Matteo Guendouzi has been voted Arsenal's Player of the Month for the month of August after a handful of impressive performances.

The 19-year-old Frenchman only joined the Londoners this summer, coming in from Lorient, but he hasn't looked fazed playing in the Premier League for his new club and has shown great maturity.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

While Guendouzi hasn't scored or assisted any goals, his tireless running in midfield, remarkable passing ability and solid defensive contributions have set him apart in the early stages of his Arsenal career.

He has started all four of the Londoners' Premier League matches so far this season, becoming only the first teenager to do so in the club's history.

"Congratulations to Matteo Guendouzi," the Gunners announced via their official website on Thursday. "Your French midfielder has won his first Player of the Month award by topping our August poll.

"The 19-year-old impressed during his debut month in north London, becoming only the fourth teenager to start each of our first four Premier League matches after Nicolas Anelka, Cesc Fabregas and Johan Djourou."

Arsenal, though, have endured a tough start to their campaign under new boss Unai Emery but appear to be picking up some pace with wins against West Ham and Cardiff after losing their first two matches to league title holders Manchester City and last season's FA Cup winners Chelsea.

