Bournemouth Midfielder Junior Stanislas Signs New Long-Term Contract at the Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth midfielder Junior Stanislas has signed a new contract with the Premier League club, keeping him at the Vitality Stadium until 2021.

The 28-year-old has pitched in with 19 goals in 87 appearances for the Cherries, helping Eddie Howe's side to promotion and then as a Premier League team.

Stanislas is yet to play this season due to a knee injury sustained in March, but he is determined to keep improving his game once he returns to the Bournemouth team.

"It's a nice feeling to get rewarded for some good work over the last couple of years," Stanislas told afcb.co.uk.

"As soon as it was there I wanted to get it signed and then get my head down and start focusing on improving over the next few years as well. I spoke to the gaffer and he was keen to get something done and signed. That shows the faith the manager has put in me - that is something that I really appreciate.

"I just try to do my best every time I get out on the pitch and help the team, whether that be assisting goals, scoring them or contributing to the team’s success. I plan to do that again this season, and maybe take it to another level."

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "I'm delighted that Junior has extended his stay with us. Junior is an experienced player but we believe his best years are still ahead of him and that is why we were so keen to ensure he remained at AFC Bournemouth."

Stanislas joined Bournemouth in 2014 from Burnley, where he had also played under Howe.