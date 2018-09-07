France Boss Didier Deschamps Admits Les Bleus Need to Perform Better After 0-0 Draw with Germany

France Head Coach Didier Deschamps admits his side made errors in their 0-0 draw in Munich against Germany in their UEFA Nations League opener.

Les Bleus looked a completely different side in comparison to the one that lifted the World Cup in Russia after a disappointing night in Bavaria.

Germany had a host of chances in the second half but Marco Reus and Mat Hummels failed to convert as debutant Alphonse Areola, who stepped in to fill the shoes of Tottenham's Hugo Lloris, impressed in between the sticks for the Blues.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

From an attacking point of view, France failed to live up to their World Cup hype with only Olivier Giroud creating the best opportunity early in the second half before being substituted, star players Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba also had quiet games respectively.

Speaking to TF1 (quoted by Sports Keeda) Deschamps admits there were phases in the game where the tide was turning but overall was pleased with the outcome.

"The match was quite closed, even if there were occasions when we were better and at times it was them," he told TF1.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"There were some technical errors [in possession]. All the players are at the best on the physical level. The players made every effort to secure the draw."

He added: "Our goal was to win, but Germany is coming out of a trauma. This is a good result, we will recover and in three days we put [effort] back in."

There is not much time to rest for France as they jump straight back into UEFA Nations League action, with a home tie against the Netherlands in Paris on Sunday.